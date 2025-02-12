‘A total loss’: Home burns to the ground in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says a home burnt to the ground in south Pueblo County Tuesday night.

Source: PCSO

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says their crews arrived at the scene only to find the home was fully engulfed in flames; the blaze was even visible from I-25.

Source: PCSO

PCSO says the fire appears to have come from the chimney, though they are still investigating.

According to the agency, no one was home at the time and there were no injuries. However, they also say the home is a total loss.