Skip to Content
News

‘A total loss’: Home burns to the ground in Pueblo County

PCSO
By
Updated
today at 12:29 PM
Published 12:27 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says a home burnt to the ground in south Pueblo County Tuesday night.

Source: PCSO

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says their crews arrived at the scene only to find the home was fully engulfed in flames; the blaze was even visible from I-25.

Source: PCSO

PCSO says the fire appears to have come from the chimney, though they are still investigating.

According to the agency, no one was home at the time and there were no injuries. However, they also say the home is a total loss.

Source: PCSO
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content