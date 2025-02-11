WATCH: ‘I’m going to Disney World!’ MVP Jalen Hurts enjoys Orlando after big win

ORLANDO, Fla. (KRDO) - Following annual tradition, the winning athletes of the Super Bowl traveled to Walt Disney World to enjoy time with family, friends, and fans.

The trip comes after the broadcasted announcement where Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts exclaimed "I'm going to Disney World!" immediately following their win. According to Walt Disney World, the tradition began in 1987 after Phil Simms made the announcement when his team, the New York Giants, won the Super Bowl.

This year, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts enjoyed a trip to the Sunshine State where he was celebrated with a parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom.