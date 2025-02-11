The Pueblo Shelter to open all day and night during cold burst and snow

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - City of Pueblo officials announced that the Pueblo Shelter will open starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will remain open throughout the day and night until Thursday afternoon.

Officials say their concern is with the temperatures, as the National Weather Service predicts the area to see temps as low as 2 degrees.

“Opening the emergency shelter during the daytime is important when we see frigid temperatures and have snowfall impacting our community,” said Mayor Heather Graham in a release. “The City of Pueblo is grateful to our partners at SafeSide Recovery the shelter staff who have agreed to staff the extra hours so we can prevent any loss of life or limb in our community due to cold weather.”

The emergency shelter can be found at 710 West 4th Street.