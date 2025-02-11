One dead after crashing car into building, trees in Old Colorado City

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say one person is dead after crashing into multiple trees and a building in Old Colorado City Monday night.

On Feb. 10 just before 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of 21st Street and Uintah Street for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

What they found on scene led them to believe an eastbound vehicle had left the roadway, striking multiple trees and a building before coming to a stop. The exact building that was hit was not identified by police.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

Though the investigation is still in its early stages, police say they believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

West Uintah Street was closed in both directions between 20th and 22nd Street for several hours as officers investigated, but reopened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.