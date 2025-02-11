Nique Clifford is a U-Nique talent

Nique Clifford is making a name for himself, being a basketball player from Colorado Springs, who plays at Colorado State, "I take pride in being a Colorado dude," says Clifford.

Nique is "The Dude". A dude who could potentially be an NBA first round draft pick, "That's always been my dream since I was like three years old when I started picking up the basketball. Just part of my whole life. And so it's something I love and have a passion for and all my keep chasing the dream until it happens," says Clifford.

Until it happens, Nique is enjoying his final season at CSU. After the team feasted on an opposing team for a road win. They stop at a gas station for a snack, "Great tradition. I think it's probably the best tradition in college basketball, you know, And you get a win on the road, which is very hard to do. You know, this is super exciting. So, you know, just go to the gas station, pick out some snacks, you know, get to show off what you got to the fans. And I think it just engages people back home who aren't at the arena with us and getting the support. And, you know, it just brings a lot of joy to everyone. Can't beat a good snack," says Clifford.

And for the Rams and Nique, it would be tough to beat another appearance in the NCAA tournament, "You know, win the league first, then college championship and then, you know, make a run in the NCAA tournament and that's, I think, every team's goal in the country. But, you know, I think we have the pieces to do so," says Clifford.