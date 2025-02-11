NATIONAL 211 DAY: In a bind? Here’s how you can find resources

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - While it's a nationwide hotline run by local agencies, the 211 Hotline might not be a resource everyone is familiar with. However, leaders hope to get the word out, as the phone line can provide life-changing help to those in need.

Here in the Colorado Springs area, the 211 line is run by the Pikes Peak United Way. Their coverage area sweeps over 12 counties throughout Southern Colorado.

Feb. 11 is "National 211 Day," and the Pikes Peak United Way says their crew helped about 34,000 people in 2024.

Call takers can refer residents to an enormous amount of resources across a multitude of areas: food, housing, utilities, home repair, emergency shelter, clothing, transportation, military assistance, taxes, mental health, senior issues, substance abuse, medical care and more.

Officials say they're always working to find solutions for people, even if it means thinking outside of the box.

"If we can't pay your rent, [but] we can pay your utility bill, are you able to take that money and put it towards your rent? That's the kind of work my staff does," said Ange-Elie Jean, Senior Director for 211 and Disaster Response.

211 says they see a lot of seasonal shifts in demand. During the winter, many people call in need of housing or other resources due to the cold weather. This month is ushering them into their next busy time: tax season.

"We do taxes for households of whose incomes are $67,000 or less. That income covers a huge chunk of our community firefighters, our first responders, our teachers," said Ange-Elie Jean.

Pikes Peak United Way takes calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The 211 line is confidential, and the line is multilingual. In the Colorado Springs area, help is available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, French, and other languages. If a phone call isn't possible, those looking for help can also text 898-211.