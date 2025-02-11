Skip to Content
Crews working semi rollover accident on I-25

today at 12:32 PM
Published 12:18 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are working an accident at Highway 24 and I-25.

Officials say eastbound Highway 24 traffic is blocked at the bypass, and drivers should find another route around.

According to CSPD, the investigation is also blocking the exit ramp on southbound I-25 to Highway 24. Officials say a semi has rolled over, and the driver reported minor injuries.

CSFD says hazmat is also on scene due to a small leak coming from the fuel tank. CSPD says speed appears to be a factor.

CSPD is currently on accident alert status due to the weather.

Source: CSPD
Celeste Springer

