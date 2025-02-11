Colorado AG joins lawsuit against Trump administration for attempting to cut medical research funding

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is joining 21 other attorneys general across the country in suing the Trump administration for what they say is an "unlawful" attempt to cut funding supporting medical and public health research nationwide.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court in Massachusetts, challenges the Trump Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) over their efforts to cut "indirect cost" reimbursement at research institutions and universities across the country.

Indirect cost reimbursements typically cover the expenses needed to facilitate biomedical research, such as lab, faculty, infrastructure and utility costs. Previously, indirect funding rates were individually negotiated between each institution and the federal government to ensure every group's unique needs were met.

However, the NIH announced Friday that it would limit indirect funding costs to an across-the-board 15% rate – a dramatic slash to the amount of funding the federal government would provide to research groups.

The NIH said it would to make this cut effective the very next business day on Monday, Feb, 10.

"Without them, the lifesaving and life-changing medical research in which the United States has long been a leader, could be compromised," a release from the AG's office said. "Without immediate relief, this action could result in the suspension of lifesaving and life-extending clinical trials, disruption of research programs, layoffs, and laboratory closures."

However, the move was temporarily blocked by a federal judge just hours before the new policy would have rolled out. The temporary restraining order blocks the NIH from taking any steps to implement or enforce the rate change as of now.

A hearing to evaluate next steps has been set for Feb. 21, ABC News reports.

Potential impact on Colorado institutions

Uncertainty now remains for the future of federal research funding and how it will impact universities and research institutions in Colorado.

According to the AG's office, most NIH-funded research occurs outside of federal government institutions at public and private universities and colleges. In Colorado, that includes over $203 million for Colorado State University, $360 million at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and nearly $78 million at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The cuts proposed by the Trump administration would eliminate a total of nearly $90 million in NIH funding across the three campuses.

A statement issued by the University of Colorado on Sunday said that its legal team had found the funding slash would have a system-wide impact of over $85 million annually.

“We have world-class medical research in Colorado that has transformed healthcare and improved countless lives," AG Phil Weiser said in a release. "This illegal action cutting NIH funding—taken abruptly, recklessly, without reflecting on its painful impact, and with no justification for a dramatic change—will harm Colorado universities, undermine important research efforts, and damage our economy."