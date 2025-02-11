Canned tuna sold at Trader Joe’s, Costco, Walmart and more recalled due to botulism risk

By Neha Mukherjee, CNN

(CNN) — Tri-Union Seafoods is recalling certain canned tuna products sold at Costco, H-E-B, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and other stores.

There was a defect in manufacturing the “easy open” pull tab on the lids of the tuna, branded as Genova, Van Camp’s or various store brands. Without proper sealing, the company said, there’s a risk of food leaking or contamination with Clostridium botulinum, or botulism.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

Infection with Clostridium botulinum, commonly from canned products, often causes symptoms 12 to 36 hours after exposure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

As with other foodborne illnesses, people may experience nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The toxin produced by C. botulinum bacteria can also cause a range of symptoms including muscle weakness, blurry vision, drooping eyelids, difficulty speaking, paralysis and trouble breathing, which can lead to death.

If someone develops any of these symptoms, seek immediate medical attention, as antitoxin may be needed.

People who have the recalled tuna cans can return them for a full refund or contact Tri-Union Seafoods at 833-374-0171 for a retrieval kit and coupon.

