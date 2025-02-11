5 things to know for Feb. 11: Artificial intelligence, Hostage release, Package delays, Gulf of America, Guatemala bus crash

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order encouraging the return to plastic drinking straws. It’s a complete shift from the Biden administration’s efforts to rein in single-use plastic waste — and another example of Trump rushing to fulfill his campaign promises.

1. Artificial intelligence

Elon Musk is attempting to put himself at the forefront of artificial intelligence with a high-stakes bid that could reshape the future of the technology. The Tesla and SpaceX founder is leading a group of investors who’ve offered to buy OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, for nearly $100 billion. The investment could give Musk majority control of the company, which rivals his X.AI program. In response to the unsolicited offer, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a post on X, “no thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.” Their back-and-forth comes as political and business leaders are meeting at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit today in Paris to discuss how to create effective guardrails for AI without stifling innovation.

2. Hostage release

Hamas has postponed the next hostage release scheduled to take place in Gaza on Saturday “until further notice,” accusing Israel of breaking the ceasefire deal. Israel described the postponement as a “complete violation of the ceasefire” and called on the Israeli military to prepare for “any possible scenario” in Gaza. President Trump, meanwhile, urged Israel to cancel the ceasefire and “let all hell break out” unless Hamas releases all remaining hostages by noon Saturday. Trump is also set to meet with King Abdullah of Jordan at the White House today — a week after proposing a new plan to seize control of Gaza and push Jordan and Egypt to accept millions of new Palestinian refugees.

3. Package delays

The recent tariffs set in motion by the Trump administration could be to blame for delayed packages coming from China on sites like Amazon, Shein and Temu. Last week, Trump levied a new 10% tariff on all goods coming to the US from China. Initially, the tariffs were also applied to packages imported from China worth less than $800 that were previously exempt. But the Trump administration suspended that provision temporarily, throwing the US Postal Service into chaos as it was forced to halt all package deliveries from China and Hong Kong to comply with the order. Experts say some packages have been caught up in the confusion and could still be sitting with customs, where they were set to undergo a more thorough inspection.

4. Gulf of America

The body of water formerly known in the US as the Gulf of Mexico is now listed for US-based users of Google Maps as the Gulf of America. “People using Maps in the US will see ‘Gulf of America,’ and people in Mexico will see ‘Gulf of Mexico.’ Everyone else will see both names,” Google said in a statement Monday. The search giant said last month it would also change the name of Mount McKinley, the nation’s highest peak, from Denali, which was a nod to the region’s native population. Both moves stem from an executive action that President Trump signed after taking office, saying the changes “honor American greatness.”

5. Guatemala bus crash

At least 54 people died and more were injured in Guatemala City on Monday after a bus traveling on a busy highway plunged off a bridge into a ravine, local officials said. Images of the wreckage posted on social media by emergency teams show the bus overturned and partially submerged in water. Debris can be seen scattered around the bus, both on the ground and in the water. Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo called the tragedy a “national pain,” writing on X that he stands “in solidarity with the families of the victims.” An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Bahamas shark attack

Two American tourists were recently injured in an apparent shark attack while swimming in the Bahamas. Here’s what we know.

The Venice entry fee is back

It will cost 10 euros for daytrippers to visit the beloved Italian city of Venice on some days this summer. The fee is double from last year’s 5 euros to help curb overcrowding.

Mysterious portrait of a woman revealed beneath Picasso painting

Art historians studying a painting by Pablo Picasso have uncovered the mysterious portrait of a woman hidden beneath its surface.

Why are vintage cars stored in the middle of the desert?

One of the world’s strangest museums is located in the deserts of Qatar. See the vintage cars inside Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum.

Africa’s first caviar is surprising the luxury food industry

Africa’s first sturgeon farm is selling caviar at over $10,000 per kilogram — and it’s made its way into some of the most prestigious kitchens in the world.

12,000

That’s roughly how many troops North Korea has sent to Russia as part of a landmark defense pact signed last June. Moscow and Pyongyang have pledged to help each other if either nation is attacked. North Korea is also using some of its medical facilities to treat hundreds of Russian soldiers, a sign of deepening ties between the two countries.

“This is a realistic and achievable objective that will greatly improve travel for passengers.”

— Start-up company Chaise Longue, the brains behind the controversial double-level airplane seat, announcing it is “exploring some early stage concepts” with aviation giant Airbus. While some plane manufacturers have expressed interest in the design, critics on social media have voiced concerns about travelers passing gas and feeling crammed in the cabin.

An egg heist

A group of thieves hatched a plan to steal more than 500 eggs from a restaurant in Seattle. See the heist caught on surveillance video.

