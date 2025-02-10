State leaders demand Trump Administration unfreeze federal funding still locked for Colorado

WASHINGTON (KRDO) - Colorado leaders are calling on the Trump Administration to unfreeze hundreds of millions in federal funding that remains inaccessible to Colorado grantees.

In January, the Trump Administration issued a freeze on all federal grants and loans, a decision that was temporarily blocked by a federal judge. On Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, along with Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued a letter to the Office of Budget and Management (OMB) Director Russell Vought demanding he address more than $570 million in federal funding that remains inaccessible for Colorado grantees.

In the letter, the Colorado lawmakers asked Vought to explain what steps the OMB is taking to comply with the court orders.

A spokesperson for Governor Jared Polis' Office issued the following statement to KRDO13:

“The Polis administration continues working to understand the extent of the funding impacted by the Trump administration’s reckless and sloppy attempt to withhold funds from Coloradans and our communities. The federal funding that remains frozen is largely related to IRA and IIJA funding that have supported local initiatives from infrastructure improvements to electric vehicles, saving Coloradans money on efficiently heating and cooling their homes, and more.”

The majority of the funds listed below remain frozen. As of Monday morning, some have become accessible, the governor's office told KRDO13.