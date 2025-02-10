Pueblo city council members approve May special election regarding municipalization

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Big decisions are looming over the future of residential electric service in Pueblo.

Coming up this summer, the city has the opportunity to exit its long-time agreement with Black Hills Energy.

At a city council meeting on Monday, members voted in favor of holding a special municipal election on May 6th.

This will allow voters to voice their position: should Pueblo stay with Blacks Hills Energy or should the city take over; much like Colorado Springs does for its own utilities.

"Their expertise is going to be critical as we assess our options and conduct the feasibility study, develop a transition strategy should the city decide to move forward with the off-ramp provision of our current franchise agreement with Black Hills Energy," Public Works Director, Andrew Hayes said.

The city of Pueblo recently spent about $300,000 hiring a consultant firm to determine the effects.

On Monday, residents and city leaders were hoping to hear more about the costs involved, but according to that consulting firm, GDS Associates Incorporated, that exact answer isn't available just yet.

GDS affirmed that they will have more precise information for the city in the report they are compiling for April.

Mayor Heather Graham says while voters will have their voices heard, the decision to break ties with Black Hills Energy would ultimately come down to the council, "It will be up to the council to decide before August whether they want to take the off-ramp. So there is a significant amount of time in between for the council to have further discussions once you have the feasibility study in front of you."

As for Black Hills Energy, the president of the utility provider spoke, advising Pueblo not to take an August off-ramp; calling the move a government takeover that is costly, risky, and frankly, something that Pueblo and its residents can't afford.