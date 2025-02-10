Local animal shelter reports being robbed of thousands of dollars of equipment

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) – Staff at the National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR) in Peyton say the shelter is suffering a huge financial loss after they were robbed of thousands of dollars of tools and equipment over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, NMDR staff said that thieves came onto their property during the early morning hours of Feb. 8 and broke into their outdoor sheds.

"Without care for the effect they would have on our dogs and our mission, they recklessly dug through the property in our outdoor sheds, pilfered everything of value and stole thousands of dollars from us while damaging many other items," a video uploaded to the NMDR Facebook read.

According to the shelter, the individuals stole equipment including a riding lawn mower that was only a year old, a flat bed trailer, a snow blower and more, in addition to damaging other equipment left behind.

"They even stole the sun shades we use to provide our dogs with shade and comfort during outdoor time in the warmer months," the post read.

The theft was captured on security cameras and posted to the shelter's Facebook account.

Courtesy: National Mill Dog Rescue

Thankfully, the shelter said that all staff and dogs were unharmed. They're now working with police to identify the suspects.

While the shelter didn't disclose exactly how much was taken, staff members are asking for help recouping their losses through monetary donations. As of Monday morning, over $2,300 had been raised.

The rescue asks that anyone who might have information to help with the investigation reach out to them at customerservice@nmdr.org.

KRDO13 has reached out to county officials to learn more about the investigation.