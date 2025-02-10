Domestic violence suspect remains at large after police car chase in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A man wanted on domestic violence charges and for several felony warrants is still on the loose after a police chase overnight, Colorado Springs police said.

While officers were investigating a felony domestic assault charge on Sunday just after midnight, they say the suspect returned to the scene. They identified the suspect as already having several felony warrants on top of new domestic violence charges.

Officers attempted to pull the man over, but he fled the scene in a vehicle, leading to a police pursuit that lasted several minutes.

When the suspect continued to run from police, officers decided to terminate the pursuit, believing that the chase had become unsafe for the public.

As of Monday morning, the suspect still remains at large.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect, but say they know who he is and have issued an arrest warrant for him.

