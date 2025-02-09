Cold & breezy Sunday

TODAY: Super Bowl Sunday will be a chilly one. We'll have highs in the upper 30s to low 40s along and east of I-25. It will be mostly dry all across the state with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Expect some isolated gusts up to 30 MPH.

TOMORROW: For the start of the work week we'll see similar temperatures around 5-10 degrees below average. We're tracking a few stray snow showers across the mountains in the morning, with heightened precipitation chances for the Pikes Peak Region, Eastern Plains and Raton Mesa as we head into the evening.

EXTENDED: The Tuesday morning commute is looking slick with possible blizzard-like conditions as bands of heavy snow continue, especially along and east of I-25. Temperatures plummet with afternoon highs in the teens and twenties Tuesday and Wednesday, and overnight lows in the single digits and even some negatives. Drip your faucets and bundle up!