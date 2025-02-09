Bradley Cooper celebrates ‘incredible’ Eagles victory at Super Bowl LIX

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bradley Cooper was flying high after the Philadelphia Eagles’ epic win at Super Bowl LIX.

“I love the team, man,” Cooper told CNN’s Coy Wire on the field after the game, which saw the Eagles score a commanding 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Asked what he loved the most about the team, Cooper said “all the players.”

“The way they came together, their heart, one play at a time, (didn’t) make any mistakes – incredible,” he said, smiling.

Cooper, a longtime supporter of the Eagles and a Philadelphia-native, made a lively appearance on Sunday when he introduced the Eagles as they took the field at the start of the game. He was joined in that moment by young Eagles fan Declan LeBaron, who he surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LIX during an appearance on “Today” last week.

Cooper’s 7-year-old daughter Lea joined him at the big game, wearing matching Eagles gear. Cooper also brought his daughter along to the NFC Championship game in January.

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs during Sunday’s game, in which they scored four touchdowns and four field goals against a largely flat Chiefs offense.

Cooper was among several celebrities at the game, including Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Kevin Costner, Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, Anne Hathaway, Lady Gaga and more.

Kendrick Lamar, with special guest SZA performed during the Halftime Show, and singer Jon Batiste sang the National Anthem.

