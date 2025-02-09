CSU Pueblo women’s basketball player Alisha Little is one the best to ever play college basketball in the state of Colorado

What was the first sport you played?

"The first sport I played was soccer. I want to say I was in kindergarten or something like that."

Were you any good?

"My parents say that I used to take the ball from my teammates a lot, so I wouldn't say I was very good."

So you were a ball hog, huh?

"I was."

Now, are you a ball hog in basketball?

"I try not to be. You know, it's something I try to pass a lot to everybody involved,"

What age did you start playing basketball?

"I was in sixth grade." Oh, really?

So when you started, was it like this is my thing or where you're not sure?

"No, not at all. My parents made us play sports, actually and so when I started playing basketball, it was a journey, for sure. I was no good at it, but I was super tall, always been the tallest in my class. Boys, girls, everything. So."

So considering all the success you've had, do you ever think back to that time in sixth grade where, as you put it, you weren't very good?

"I do, You know, and then there's a lot of videos, you know, your parents are always recording. And I remember there's a video, I'm just getting rebounds, throw the ball back up. There had to be like six missed layups in a row. But just going from that to this, it's been a blessing."

Looking at your stats, it seems like you do it all. You're not just a one dimensional player, you rebound, you block shots, play defense. There's a long list of accolades and we were talking before we started this and you were saying that you never expected to show up on any list. Now that you are on on these lists, what are your thoughts?

"You know, it's an honor for sure. I think it's just something that kind of happened. Like I said, it's nothing I expected."

Are you one of those like when you get on the court, it's a different Alisha versus the one that I'm talking to right now?

"Oh, I would say yes. It's something I'm working on because, you know, I never want to come off as to mean."

And you mentioned your parents, your father, Andra Davis, who played linebacker for the Broncos. Do you remember those days at all?

"I do. You know, and I think that kind of feeds into the competitiveness as well, because just being able to watch him prepare all the time and, you know, he was gone, practice a lot and then on the road. So just knowing that it takes a lot to get to be the best version of yourself in his case, on the field with mine on the court. So just learning from him was really impactful. "

What do you remember about going to Bronco games?

"I just remember how loud it was, to be honest. It's just such a great atmosphere. You have all those fans Bronco Country and just I think that was the fun part for me is just always being able to to see my Dad out there and be cheering him on and then hearing everybody else cheering for the team as well."

You know, not to knock anyone who puts athletics above education, but you did the opposite. Why is that so important to you?

"That's also something that my both of my parents preach to us from a young age. I would say, especially my mom, she always made sure that we were in our books. Our grades were always a priority. Four points oh's, those were expected. So I think that's just always been the thing."

You have a daughter, Genesis, you had her two years ago. You missed basketball that season. How has she impacted your life and how has she put things in perspective for you?

"Well, I think having her has been life altering. You know, obviously sitting out that year was tough and trying to come back. But I think she's definitely changed my mentality and even my personality. I think that now I have an even bigger reason to try to pour into this part of it, because I know she's going to see this one day and I want her to be able to be like, Wow, like my mom did all these things. And to find motivation in that, you know."

And you and your husband, Malcolm, how have you been able to? Because you're still in college playing high level basketball, how are you both kind of juggling everything?

"I would say like we just have a lot of support and then just making sure that we sit down. Communication, you know, is a key in marriage, but especially in this situation, just making sure we're always on the same page."

And now you're in the nursing program here at CSU Pueblo and you mentioned eventually you want to get into the pediatric side of it, having your daughter that maybe enforce that belief or that thought even more?

"I would say so. You know, I've always had I've always been passionate about caring for women and children. But after having my daughter, you know, children are just a joy. They bring so much life to everything, you know."

So and when you talk about it, you have a sparkle in your eye, so much like the passion you have for basketball. This is your other passion. Right?

"Definitely. It's something I've always wanted to do for as long as I can remember. So I'm really excited about it and know only a couple of classes left and so I'm out there in that world."