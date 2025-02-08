Tsunami advisory canceled for Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands after magnitude-7.6 earthquake in the Caribbean

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 occurred on Saturday in the Caribbean Sea, according to the US Geological Survey, sparking a tsunami advisory.

The tremor hit 129 miles southwest of Georgetown, Cayman Islands, at 6.23 p.m. ET Saturday, the USGS reported.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center (NWTC) initially said there was a tsunami threat to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Residents in those places were advised to move out of the water, off the beach and away from harbors, marinas, bays and inlets, and not go to shore to observe the tsunami.

The center later canceled the advisory for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, but said advisories were still in place for Cuba – where tsunami waves of between 1 and 3 meters above tide level are possible – and Honduras and the Cayman Islands, where waves of 30 centimeters to 1 meter above tide level are possible.

These waves are expected between 8 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET.

This story has been corrected to more accurately reflect the location of the earthquake.

