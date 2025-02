TODAY: Warm and windy with gusts around 35-40 mph yielding highs in the 50's and 60's for Teller and El Paso counties and upper 60's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: A cold front arrives by Friday night brining cooler temps in the 30's and 40's for the weekend. Super Bowl Sunday is chilly and cloudy with highs in the 30's. Our next sizeable storm is expected mid-week next week. More details when we get a little closer!