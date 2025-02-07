WATCH: Crews work to clear mangled car after it flips over median on Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A major crash shut down a portion of northbound Powers Boulevard at Research Parkway on Friday morning.

According to an officer on scene, the driver had been driving southbound when he veered off the road, hitting a median, and rolling the car onto the opposite side of the road.

The officer said one person was inside, along with a dog and a cat. The officer said there were no reported injuries, and a citation will be issued.