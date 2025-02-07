‘Paint It Forward’ gives a local nonprofit a nice facelift

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A local nonprofit that helps children is getting a facelift thanks to a group of painters from around the country who donated their time and energy.

Joshua Abramson is the founder of the initiative, Paint It Forward. It's an initiative where painters help nonprofits get some paintwork done.

"Everybody's got a smile on their face, and they're just they're excited. They've just got a great attitude being here and giving back," said Abramson.

The initiative chooses an organization to donate their time to based on wherever the National Painter's Convention is held.

This week, the convention was in Colorado Springs.

This year, CPCD formally known as Community Partnership for Child Development was the lucky winner and the timing couldn't be more perfect.

"Basically, had we not been selected, this would not have gotten done because it wasn't in budget," said Delberta Uvalle, CPCD Director of Volunteers Resources.

CPCD said it's been between 15 to 20 years since they were able to paint some of their walls.

All of the painters are donating their time, and say do this as a way to thank the community that's welcomed them with open arms while they have their national convention.

"They're here giving of their talents and their services because they want to give back. And it blesses us as much as it does blessing the people that are coming here, to work every day," said Abramson.

Painters arrived at 8 a.m. and all of the materials were donated.

According to the Painting Contractors Association, this type of job usually costs between $60,000 to $80,000.

CPCD said now that they've saved so much money, that money will be put to good use.

"That money to go towards providing, you know, the books with the educational supplies and all those things that the children need," said Uvalle.

This initiative started in 2005 in California and since then, Paint It Forward has helped out many nonprofits.