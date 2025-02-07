New bill aims to prohibit new liquor-licensed big box stores as local wineries struggle to compete

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new Colorado bill that would limit liquor licenses for big box retail stores has passed its first hurdle.

The bill is something lawmakers say could help mom-and-pop stores that have seen a fall in business since the passage of Proposition 125 in 2023 allowed chain stores in Colorado to sell wine.

KRDO13 sat down with a winery owner in Palmer Lake to hear the struggles they've been experiencing.

Vintner and owner of Evergood Adventure Wines in Palmer Park, Matthew Hexter said his business has seen a massive decline in residents shopping locally since grocery stores were given the go-ahead to sell beer and wine.

"The small liquor stores, the mom and pops really didn't know how this was going to impact them. It turns out it impacted them. They were losing sales anywhere from 30, 40, 30 to 40 percent, and that trickles down to us," Hexter said. "We lost about 35 percent of our revenue up to the point where we were down to, I think, our shared 20 liquor stores."

This was a big drop from the 250 stores they were in prior.

This is why Hexter says a new senate bill currently going through legislation direly needs to pass.

The bill aims to prohibit state and local licensing authorities from issuing a new liquor license to drugstores, and only allow for the renewal of an existing license.

"If we don't get this passed and start to safeguard the culture of our craft state, then we're going to see all of the retail liquor stores close," Hexter said.