Manitou Springs police warning residents of Facebook Marketplace scam

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is warning residents of a scam taking place on Facebook Marketplace after they say one resident lost hundreds to the scheme.

According to MSPD, the victim agreed to sell an item on Facebook Marketplace, but the alleged buyer claimed to have issues with sending a Venmo payment, providing fake screenshots suggesting the seller needed to take action.

The scammer then asked for the seller’s email and sent a fake message from what appeared to be Venmo support, instructing the seller to send a payment in order to “expand” their account.

Believing that the request was legitimate, the seller complied – losing hundreds of dollars in the process.

This isn't a stand-alone scam. MSPD is urging residents to stay cautious with any online transactions, providing a list of tips and precautions for online sellers:

Never share personal email or financial information with unknown buyers.

Be wary of messages claiming payment issues that require additional steps.

Verify all transactions directly through the official Venmo app, never through email.

Stop communication immediately and report the incident to Venmo and your financial institution if fraud is suspected.

Anyone who believes they've been targeted by a similar scam is encouraged to report the incident to MSPD by calling (719) 390-5555. In an emergency, always call 911.