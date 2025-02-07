Skip to Content
News

High wind restriction in place on I-25 from New Mexico state line to Pueblo County

CDOT map showing the area where the High Wind Restriction is in place.
CDOT
CDOT map showing the area where the High Wind Restriction is in place.
By
Published 3:04 PM

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) issued a High Wind Restriction for all of I-25 south of Pueblo County.

According to CDOT, the restriction is in place from the New Mexico state line, 11 miles south of Trinidad to the southern edge of Pueblo County, just south of Colorado City.

The High Wind Restriction is in place for all high-profile vehicles and light trailers. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are expected.

CDOT SAFETY TIPS

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content