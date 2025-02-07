High wind restriction in place on I-25 from New Mexico state line to Pueblo County

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) issued a High Wind Restriction for all of I-25 south of Pueblo County.

According to CDOT, the restriction is in place from the New Mexico state line, 11 miles south of Trinidad to the southern edge of Pueblo County, just south of Colorado City.

The High Wind Restriction is in place for all high-profile vehicles and light trailers. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are expected.

CDOT SAFETY TIPS