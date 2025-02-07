Colorado gun owners speak out against new bill to restrict semi-automatic firearms

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Concealed Carry Association For Saving Lives Action Fund (USCCA FSL Action Fund) is speaking out against a Colorado bill working through the legislature to restrict semi-automatic firearms.

SB25-003 would prevent the manufacturing, distributing, transferring, selling, or purchasing of certain firearms. Those are specified as "semiautomatic rifle or semiautomatic shotgun with a detachable magazine or a gas-operated semiautomatic handgun with a detachable magazine."

Those with existing semi-automatic guns can transfer them to heirs or people out of state if they choose.

“Millions of Americans rely on certain types of semiautomatic firearms for their self-defense. A blanket ban on these tools puts responsible Coloradans at a disadvantage in protecting themselves and their families,” said Katie Pointer Baney, Managing Director of Government Affairs for the USCCA and Executive Director of the USCCA For Saving Lives Action Fund. “That is why we will be gathering in Colorado to make our voices heard against this unconstitutional government overreach.”

KRDO13 has found several government agencies are lobbying over the bill. The City of Boulder and Boulder County are both listed as lobbying in support. El Paso County and Douglas County are lobbying in opposition.

According to our news partners at Denver 7, the bill passed in committee last week. The bill will advance to the full Senate for a vote.

Reporting from the Associated Press indicates a similar bill to ban the sale and transfer of semi-automatic weapons failed last year.