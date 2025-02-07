Colorado Attorney General to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced he plans to sue over Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) access to government payment systems.
According to the Associated Press, government officials and labor unions have expressed grave concerns over security, believing access to personal data could result in security risks for recipients of Social Security and Medicare.
CNN reports two treasury department employees with DOGE will have limited access to the systems. Court documents show the Trump Presidency agreed to keep their privileges to the sensitive information to "read-only."
Below is the statement from Attorney General Phil Weiser:
“In the past week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has given Elon Musk access to Americans’ personal private information, state bank account data, and other information that is some of our country’s most sensitive data. The President does not have the power to give away our private information to anyone he chooses, and he cannot cut federal payments approved by Congress.
This level of access for unauthorized individuals is unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable. DOGE has no authority to access this information, which they explicitly sought in order to block critical payments that millions of Americans rely on – payments that support health care, childcare, and other essential programs.
In defense of our Constitution, our right to privacy, and the essential funding that individuals and communities nationwide are counting on, we will be filing a lawsuit to stop this injustice.”
Joining Attorney General Weiser in releasing this statement are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont."
-Attorney General Phil Weiser