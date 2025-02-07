Colorado Attorney General to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced he plans to sue over Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) access to government payment systems.

According to the Associated Press, government officials and labor unions have expressed grave concerns over security, believing access to personal data could result in security risks for recipients of Social Security and Medicare.

CNN reports two treasury department employees with DOGE will have limited access to the systems. Court documents show the Trump Presidency agreed to keep their privileges to the sensitive information to "read-only."

Below is the statement from Attorney General Phil Weiser: