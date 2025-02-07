CMZoo shares exclusive look at construction of new giraffe exhibit, guest spaces

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – With construction efforts well underway at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's admissions plaza, African Rift Valley and historic road, zoo officials are providing an exclusive first look at their ambitious plans for the future.

Those plans include a 10,000-square-foot giraffe habitat and care center as well as a new entrance, admissions plaza, gift shop and café.

In a behind-the-scenes look, the CMZoo construction team shared their progress and new innovations.

Up a new pathway will sit "The 200 Project," an enormous installation featuring six life-sized giraffe sculptures that celebrates the more-than 200 giraffe calves born at the Zoo in support of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan.

The new, 'state-of-the-art' International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffes will feature a covered space that allows guests to be 'eagerly greeted' by the zoo's giraffes, CMZoo President & CEO Bob Chastain said. It will be located where the zoo's historic bird yard once was.

The new giraffe exhibit and gift shop will both feature clear ETFE roofs, providing natural light to the animals and visitors that pass through the zoo's doors.

Take a look at the plans for the zoo's newest features here:

https://youtu.be/1A-NGc-pO4Q?si=sHQlT3bsNe5aYfMA

While construction continues, the zoo said it is working to ensure guests are still able to catch a glimpse of their favorite animals. Visitors will still be able to visit the African lions, feed giraffes and see some of the smaller animals in African Rift Valley.



As construction shifts locations, the zoo said routes to animals are likely to change. When visiting, be on the lookout for directions on signs.

The zoo said it will continue to share major construction updates in The Waterhole newsletter and on its social media accounts.