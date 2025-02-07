Cheyenne Mountain Zoo needs your help naming baby sloth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Olive, Emerald, Jade, or Forrest? That's the question the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is asking as they look to name a new baby sloth.

In December, the zoo welcomed the baby sloth, who was born to their resident mother sloth Aysan.

At the time, the zoo did not announce the gender. But on Friday, the zoo made the big announcement-- it's a girl!

“Aysan has been a great first-time mom, grooming the baby by licking its face, which is so sweet," Amber Callen-Ward, lead keeper in Scutes Family Gallery, said back in December. "She and the baby have been bonding well. The baby is nursing, clinging to her and taking little bites of solid foods we offer.”

The zoo is asking for help deciding on a name for the baby sloth. Want to cast your vote? Head over to the zoo's Facebook page and comment on their post!