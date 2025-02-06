WATCH: Good Samaritan tackles car thief in crazy helicopter video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Colorado is giving kudos to one person who they say acted with bravery to stop a criminal.

The newly released video shows a chase through city streets and the act of a Good Samaritan who put a stop to the chaos.

While the incident happened back in 2023, the sheriff's office says they can only publicly release the video now because the case has finally worked its way through the court system.

According to the sheriff's office, James McDonald, 41, stole two different trucks and an RV motorhome over the course of a few weeks. He had run-ins with law enforcement but managed to evade them-- that is-- until March 24, 2023.

The sheriff's office says McDonald was spotted driving one of the stolen trucks and led law enforcement on a chase throughout Denver.

A law enforcement helicopter trailed the pursuit, capturing video of what deputies say was a Good Samaritan exhibiting pure bravery.

In the video, you can see McDonald crash the stolen car and come out running. Then you see a man, who the sheriff's office says is Johan Sebastian Eslava-Osorio, apprehend him and hold him down until police arrive.

While Eslava-Osorio is being recognized for his work, the suspect has a long time to face behind bars. McDonald is now serving a 40-year prison sentence, according to the sheriff's office.