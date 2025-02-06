US Open becomes first major to offer exemptions to LIV Golf players

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — The US Open will become the first major to offer exemptions to LIV Golf players, introducing new qualification criteria for them to compete in the championship, the USGA announced on Wednesday.

It will offer one spot to the highest ranked player in the top three of the LIV Golf Individual Standings as of May 19 – provided that player is not already exempt – for the US Open on June 12-15 at Oakmount Country Club. In 2026, the allocation will be extended to two spots.

The move represents a step towards reconciliation between the USGA and the Saudi-backed circuit, which launched in 2022.

“The USGA continues to evaluate the pathways that exist to ensure those playing their best have the opportunity to compete in our national championship,” John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer, said in a statement.

“Consistent with our historical approach, we continuously evaluate talent levels on professional tours and in amateur events, which has led us to add a new exemption category.”

The agreement extends to the 2026 US Open, when two of the leading players from LIV Golf’s final 2025 individual standings and its standings as of May 18, 2026 will gain entry.

In previous years, LIV Golf players have been awarded exemptions which have allowed them to compete based on previous performances. Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and 2024 champion Bryson DeChambeau all already hold exemptions for this year’s US Open.

Players have also received special invitations to compete in other majors, as is the case with Joaquin Niemann’s upcoming appearance at the Masters on April 10-13.

However, this is the first time a formal pathway has been established between LIV Golf and one of the four majors.

“We’re pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the U.S. Open and appreciate Mike Whan’s leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf,” said LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil in a statement.

“Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf’s biggest stages at the majors. LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf’s governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world.”

Alex Lancaster-Lennox contributed to reporting.