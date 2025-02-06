Police: Daughter shoots, kills father in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On December 26, 2024, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Egan Ave. Police say they found one man with a gunshot wound and another deceased with a gunshot wound.

On Jan. 30, 24-year-old Destiny Trujillo was arrested on second-degree murder charges, suspected of killing David Trujillo, her father.

PPD's arrest affidavit details a night of drinking games at the home on Egan Ave. From the late night hours on Dec. 25 to the early morning hours on Dec. 26, Destiny Trujillo, her boyfriend, Manuel Colon and her father David Trujillo were at the home.

Police say Destiny and David were in an argument that continued to escalate. The arrest affidavit describes David telling the couple to leave the home. However, when David mentioned Colon's family, Colon pulled out his gun and pointed it at David, according to PPD.

Police say Destiny stepped in between the two, but David was able to reach over her and shoot Colon.

The arrest affidavit explains that after Colon had been shot, Destiny started to scream at her father, David. PPD says David then agreed to call police and was believed to have set his gun down. As his attention was focused on his phone, PPD says Destiny shot David. Destiny then called 911, according to police.

Colon was taken to the hospital and survived the shooting on Dec. 26. His current condition is unclear.

Neighbors on Egan Ave have been mourning the loss of Trujillo since.

One woman just across the way says Trujillo was known to be a family man, who cared for his kids.

"They go to the fair every year and get their family photos taken. They had buttons on the wall with pictures of the family. You know, it's all about family with him," shared neighbor Karen Fortner.

She says Trujillo was a kind man who would always lend a helping hand. She was stunned to find out he had passed.

"I was shocked, really shocked. Because if anybody was just a survivor, he was," explained Fortner, "He'll be greatly missed by the neighbors."

Fortner said she continues to look out her window and see Trujillo's car and is hit with a wave of grief again, each time remembering he won't be able to drive it again.

"My heart goes out to them and it bleeds for them. You know, it's just so sad," shared Fortner, "It's just a tragic thing for the whole family. His daughter included."