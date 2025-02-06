Pine Creek swimmer Madi Mintenko is one of the best swimmers in the country

Madi Mintenko is the nation's number four swimmer. A three-time defending state champion in two individual events and she might be part dolphin, "Maybe. I haven't gotten anything studied yet, so I don't know, but." So you could be part dolphin? Maybe," says Mintenko.

Mintenko was born to swim. She's the daughter of two Olympic swimmers, "You know, everyone has like something that they're, you know, meant to do. And I think that swimming was definitely my thing. All the hard work that I've put in is definitely something that puts me in the position to be as good as I am," says Mintenko.

Mintenko has a shot to four peat as a state champion in the 200 and 500 free and break her own state records in the process. After graduation, she'll attend the University of Virginia, who's women's swim team has won four straight national titles and even after all of that, she still has a dream in sight, "The Olympics is definitely a large, big picture goal that I would like to hear, especially since they're coming to the home country of USA and being in L.A., which will be great, since that be the biggest stage that I could compete on. I'm super excited for what's going to come on the way there and hopefully what will come when we get there," says Mintenko.

She's already been a part of Team USA at the World Juniors and now that dream doesn't seem so far away, "Every moment, every time that I spend in the water, every stroke, every kick, everything is leading to that," Mintenko.