Giant debate: Hall of Fame voters weigh Eli Manning’s candidacy

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Is Eli Manning a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

That’s not a simple question for the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee. There are 15 modern-era finalists, including Manning, with a limited number of spots available for the class of 2025.

While his stats at quarterback weren’t flashy, Manning – who spent his entire NFL playing career with the New York Giants and finished with a 117-117 regular-season record from 2004-2019 – was known for his durability and reliability.

And despite his New York Giant moniker, Manning was also known as a giant killer: he won two Super Bowls – both coming against the New England Patriots during the dynastic era of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

In his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility, Manning showed his trademark low-key humor about his candidacy.

“Maybe I like being the attention,” Manning recently joked during an appearance on the sports show “Up & Adams.”

“Maybe I want to extend this a few more years. It keeps me in the news and keeps me relevant if they have this debate. Hopefully, I can prolong this for years and years and years so it gives people things to talk about.”

The Hall of Fame class of 2025 will be revealed during NFL Honors, a prime-time awards special that will take place at Saenger Theater in New Orleans on Thursday. The class will be enshrined later this year in Canton, Ohio.

Of the 15 modern-era finalists, Manning is one of five first-year candidates the committee will consider for enshrinement. The others are Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri and Marshal Yanda.

The committee can elect up to five players from the modern era, and each must receive at least 80% of the vote for election.

Additionally, Maxie Baughan, Sterling Sharpe and Jim Tyrer are finalists in the seniors category; Mike Holmgren is a finalist in the coach category; and Ralph Hay is a finalist in the contributor category. Voting on these five is done separately as its own distinct group from the modern-era players. At least one and no more than three from these combined categories may be elected under the Hall of Fame’s bylaws.

There is no set number for any class, but the Hall of Fame’s current selection process bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected.

“It’s an honor to be included,” Manning said, a New Orleans native, said on “Up & Adams.”

“It’s an honor to be talked about to make it to the 15, and it’s one of those things you can’t control it, so why worry about it? One way or the other, I’m not going to lose sleep over this next week. I’m going to enjoy being in New Orleans no matter what.

“It’s just one of those things you have no control over it, and it’s not going to change my impact and my thoughts around the NFL, my thoughts around my playing career.”

Manning’s famous scramble and passes to Tyree and Manningham part of Super Bowl lore

Manning was named MVP of Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, making him one of six players in history to earn multiple Super Bowl MVP awards.

It was late in Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008, when a scrambling Manning escaped a sack and launched a pass to wide receiver David Tyree, who made a leaping catch and pinned the ball to his helmet to secure the reception.

That iconic “Helmet Catch” play was crucial in upsetting the Patriots, who were trying to become the first team in NFL history to go 19-0. The Giants won 17-14.

Four years later in Super Bowl XLVI, Manning crushed the Patriots’ hopes again, hitting wide receiver Mario Manningham on a deep sideline throw, as the Giants went on to win 21-17.

Manning took over for veteran Kurt Warner as the Giants’ starter in the 10th game of his rookie season on November 21, 2004. He started 210 consecutive regular-season games, which at the time was the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history – behind Brett Favre’s record of 297 – until he was benched for Geno Smith in 2017.

Manning led the NFC in passing touchdowns in 2005 (24) and 2015 (35). He is 11th on the NFL’s all-time list for passing yards (57,023) and passing touchdowns (366).

2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

The 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Eric Allen, cornerback – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

Jared Allen, defensive end – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Willie Anderson, tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Jahri Evans, guard – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

Antonio Gates, tight end – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

Torry Holt, wide receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Luke Kuechly, linebacker – 2012-19 Carolina Panthers

Eli Manning, quarterback – 2004-2019 New York Giants

Steve Smith Sr., wide receiver – 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens

Terrell Suggs, outside linebacker/defensive end – 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs

Fred Taylor, running back – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots

Adam Vinatieri, kicker – 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Darren Woodson, safety – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

Marshal Yanda, guard/tackle – 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.