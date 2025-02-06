Australia introduces mandatory jail time for hate crimes following surge in antisemitism

By Edward Szekeres and Hilary Whiteman, CNN

(CNN) — Australia has introduced strict laws to combat hate crimes, introducing mandatory minimum sentences for a range of terrorism offenses and displaying hate symbols, following a spate of antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

The new laws passed Thursday toughen punishment for hate crimes, including minimum six-year prison sentences for terrorism offenses, and at least 12-month sentences for less serious hate crimes – such as giving a Nazi salute in public.

The legislation also creates new offenses for threatening force or violence against targeted groups and people based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, religion or ethnicity.

The changes were first proposed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor government last year amid an uptick in antisemitic attacks and calls for tougher penalties for offenders.

At the time, the proposed legislation didn’t include mandatory sentencing, which Albanese has previously vehemently opposed.

However, this week the government finally relented following criticism from Albanese’s political opponents that he wasn’t doing enough to combat antisemitism.

When asked if he’d “backflipped” on the issue, the prime minister told CNN affiliate Sky News he wanted people “engaged in antisemitism to be held to account.”

The Law Council of Australia said it was “extremely disappointed” that mandatory sentencing had been included.

“Mandatory sentencing laws are arbitrary and limit the individual’s right to a fair trial by preventing judges from imposing a just penalty based on the unique circumstances of each offense and offender,” council president Juliana Warner said in a statement.

Many among Australia’s 117,000-strong Jewish population are anxious after a series of antisemitic attacks in its two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne – including arson attacks on a childcare center and synagogues, as well as swastikas scrawled on buildings and cars.

In late January, authorities said they’d foiled a potential “mass casualty” attack with the discovery of a trailer packed with explosives in northwest Sydney, and “some indications” it was to be used against targets in the Jewish community.

While state and federal investigators have been assigned to special taskforces to make arrests, Jewish leaders have been demanding more action from government officials.

Authorities are investigating more than a dozen “serious allegations” among more than 166 reports of antisemitic attacks received since mid-December, when Special Operation Avalite was formed to address rising antisemitism.

Officers are looking beyond suspects accused of carrying out the crimes, to “overseas actors” who may have paid for their services, the police added.

