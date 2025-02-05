Students from Colorado Springs are helping build a well in a small village in Africa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Students from Colorado Springs are raising money to help build a well in a small village in Africa. The Colorado Springs School is using the program as an opportunity to teach their kids about helping other and understanding what life is like for people around the world.

This is the first year that the Colorado Springs School has partnered with Charity: Water. It's a nonprofit that brings clean water to people worldwide.

Kurt Steward is in fifth grade, and he told KRDO13 about the activity he did with his classmates, where they carried jugs of water.

"Across, like a ten feet, like a big, about as big as this room, which they're super heavy. And a lot of our classmates and I struggled because they're just super heavy. And I can't imagine ever doing that," said Steward.

The goal was for students to understand what life is like in Malawi and how they have to get water to their homes. Many students couldn't believe this was normal.

"I never knew it was so dire that kids would have to less than my and my classmate's age that were they have to walk like sometimes ten miles. And then when they got there, there's no water. So they have to go back again and find another place," said Quinn Jensen, 5th grade student.

Over the next year, 5th and 6th graders from The Colorado Springs School will work with the non-profit to build a well for a village.

"So they will get regular updates when they break ground for the well. As the well gets installed as the community has the fresh, clean water," said Erin Cerezo, Director of Lower & Middle School.

Students already received a generous donation that will go towards the well, but they need to raise more money. So now they're considering different ways to help fundraise for the project, including one student's own side hustle.

"I make bags. So I was thinking I could also do, let's say, my idea with, giving the money that I got to the other people," said Jensen.

Each year going forward, The Colorado Springs School will sponsor a well.