Pueblo West High School National Signing Day

At Pueblo West High School this afternoon, 9 students signed their national letters of intent. Hard work is paying off for Pueblo West student athletes. "It's definitely worth it in the end. You don't, you don't really think about the future too much until you get to the age that you have to, but definitely you feel all the hard work and stuff that that you put into it and it just, it makes it all seem worth it like the long hours and like the nights that you get home really late," says Colorado State bound softball player, Bradie Poteet-Herrera.

"Feels really good, uh, especially to get my education paid for um. It's really going to help in the future.