New information on Florida man arrested in Widefield after high-speed chase

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - Investigators released more information Wednesday afternoon about a dangerous high-speed chase that ended in Widefield Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of a Florida man wanted for murder.

The arrest happened in the Big R parking lot on Fontaine Boulevard around 4:00 p.m.

Officials with the U.S. Marshal’s Service told KRDO a group of suspects took their personnel, Colorado Springs and Fountain Police, CBI and El Paso County Deputies on a long and winding chase, reaching speeds of more than a hundred miles per hour at times.

De Sean Phang, arrested for 2nd degree murder in Florida case

Police were able to arrest 28-year-old De Sean Phang, who was wanted for second degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing someone in Miramar, Florida – just outside of Miami.

U.S. Marshals say a warrant for Phang's arrest was issued last month. They later found out he was hiding in Colorado, going back and forth between Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Englewood.

People who work near the Big R and witnessed the arrest told us they were sure it was a high profile suspect based on the large police response.

“I looked outside and all I see are cop cars everywhere,” explained hair stylist, Amy Dunavin, who was working at Sassy Shears Hair Design at the time.

We’re told one innocent driver was sideswiped by the suspects during the chase but they are okay. Police say no one else was hurt.