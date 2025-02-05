Man veers off I-25, crashes into home then attacks nurse attempting to aid him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A family has been left to pick up the pieces after a truck slammed into the back of their home on Monday night.

27-year-old Austin Young was traveling northbound on I-25 near the South Academy Exit when he veered off the interstate, crashing through a fence and hitting a home in the Stratmoor neighborhood.

When the homeowner and her family went out to help the driver, things took an even nastier turn, "What I thought was going to be me helping somebody, turned into the complete opposite," Mrs. Sedillo said.

After hearing two loud crashes, she ran to her backyard only to see the fence collapsed and a dually truck slammed into the garage.

Based on her medical expertise, she believed Young was having a seizure and began to provide aid. However, he then tried to attack her.

"He attempted to run into my house, my sister in law, thankfully was able to be inside and close the door and deadbolt to where he still attempted to break the glass and try to get into my home, where we kind of had to pin him down until the emergency services got here," Mrs. Sedillo said.

She says her 13-year-old daughter called 911 immediately, but she believes first responders were actually alerted another way, "Setting off my ADT security system and that's when they showed up right away...the lack of urgency too, was a little disappointing. Just the way that they responded, just real nonchalant, was a little upsetting."

While she's thankful her family is safe, the incident has left her disheartened.

"A little betrayal, to be honest. Like I said, just my nurse mode kind of kicked in and I wanted to help and be helpful and that turned out to not be the case," Mrs. Sedillo said.

As for the man who caused all of the damage, Colorado State Patrol tells us that he has been charged with careless driving, DUID, and third degree assault.