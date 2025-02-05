El Paso County Sheriff’s Office remembers fallen deputy on 7th anniversary

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is remembering a fallen deputy as Wednesday marks 7 years since his death.

Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 5, 2018. Three other law enforcement personnel were injured but recovered.

Deputy Flick was killed by gunfire by a car theft suspect, Manuel Zetina, at the Murray Hill Apartments.

Flick's wife was left to raise their twins on her own.

A bystander, Thomas Villanueva, was also hit and was paralyzed.