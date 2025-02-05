Anna Wintour takes off her iconic sunglasses for meeting with King Charles

By Rosa Rahimi, CNN

London (CNN) — Anna Wintour is rarely seen without her shades. But for a special occasion, she was prepared to break with tradition.

The legendary Vogue editor-in-chief was presented with the Order of the Companions of Honour by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

She was appointed to the order in the King’s 2023 birthday honors for her services to fashion, as well as her philanthropic work fundraising for causes like HIV/AIDs research and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The honor is granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine or government over a long period of time. Only 65 people can be a member of the order at any one time – its current ranks include Elton John, Paul McCartney, Judi Dench and Margaret Atwood.

Wintour, who was also made a Dame of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017, has been Vogue’s editor-in-chief since 1988.

When Charles presented her with the honor, Wintour was without her trademark dark sunglasses—though it seems she quickly put them back on to pose for photos outside the palace.

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in 2019, Wintour said her eyewear is “incredibly useful because you avoid people knowing what you’re thinking about.”

Last month, the famed editor took off her glasses to receive another honor: the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Outgoing US President Joe Biden awarded Wintour, who hosted political fundraisers for his campaign, with the nation’s highest civilian honor.

