100,000 eggs were stolen from a trailer in Pennsylvania, police say

(CNN) — The theft of approximately 100,000 eggs from the back of a distribution trailer in central Pennsylvania is under investigation, authorities say, as the grocery staple has become scarce in some areas due to an avian flu outbreak and prices are reaching near-record highs.

The eggs, worth an estimated $40,000, were stolen from egg producers Pete & Gerry’s Organics in Greencastle Saturday night, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.

“Pete & Gerry’s is aware of a recent incident in Franklin County, Pennsylvania and we are actively working with local law enforcement to investigate,” the company said in a statement to CNN Tuesday.

“We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter,” the statement said.

The egg industry has faced considerable challenges in recent months with the resurgence of an avian flu outbreak that has killed millions of egg-laying hens. Nearly half of all birds killed by the virus in 2024 were egg-laying hen deaths that occurred in November and December, according to the USDA.

The national average price of eggs was a hot-button issue in the leadup to the US presidential election in November, and consumers and restaurants continue to feel the pinch of higher prices with a shortened supply.

The average price of a dozen large, grade-A eggs was $4.15 in December, up from $3.65 in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Egg prices were also up more than 36% year-over-year in December, according to the Consumer Price Index.

Waffle House, the ubiquitous diner across the South, is adding a 50-cent charge per egg because of the “nationwide rise in cost of eggs,” according to signs posted at its restaurants. The restaurant cited the ongoing egg shortage for the surcharge, in a statement to CNN.

The surcharge will be later adjusted or removed based on market conditions, the statement said.

