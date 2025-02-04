WATCH: Uber Eats releases Super Bowl teaser ads with star-studded line up

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KRDO) - "Is football a giant conspiracy invented to make you hungry?" That's the question Martha Stewart dares to ask in a new Super Bowl teaser ad from Uber Eats.

We may never know the answer to that question because...

"Snitches get stitches," Stewart says in the video.

Uber Eats has released several of these teaser advertisements in anticipation of Super Bowl Sunday, which is known to many as the single most important day for commercials on American television.

Kevin Bacon, Matthew McConaughey, and Greta Gerwig are also expected to make cameos during big game ad breaks.

Last year, Super Bowl ad revenue reached a new record of $600 million, according to Statista. One analysis by Marketing Dive last year found Super Bowl advertisements were mentioned on X more than 312,000 throughout Super Bowl LVII. That amounts to a whopping 1,300 mentions per minute.