US Marshals arrest Florida murder suspect in El Paso County after high-speed pursuit

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - A wanted fugitive out of Florida was arrested Tuesday in El Paso County.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, De Sean Phang is wanted for second-degree murder with a firearm by the Miramar, Florida Police Department.

The Marshals Service said Phang was in a rental car and fled from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) SWAT Team at a high rate of speed. He was pursued by Fountain police officers and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and eventually stopped at the Big R Store after a high-speed pursuit

The vehicle's occupants attempted to flee on foot and were taken into custody.