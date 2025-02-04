UCHealth opens new clinic in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - A new primary care option is available for residents living near Fountain.

UCHealth has announced the opening of a new primary care clinic off Timber Rail Point.

According to the organization, the clinic will be able to accommodate up to five medical providers, who will be able to see up to 8,500 patients either in person or virtually.

Data from the National Association of Community Health Centers shows over 100 million Americans lack access to primary care. The U.S. Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion says primary care is integral to leading a healthy life, leading patients to critical diagnoses and preventative care.

Officials say the new clinic, located at 6161 Timber Rail Point, will take patients Monday through Friday during business hours. To schedule an appointment, call 719-365-0110 or log in to UCHealth’s My Health Connection portal and click on the Appointments tab.