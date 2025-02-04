The Manitou Springs Carnegie Library is set to open on Friday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The wait is over for patrons of the Manitou Springs Carnegie Library. The library closed its doors in 2020 because it wasn't within ADA compliance and wheelchair friendly. Now, after renovations, the library will have its grand opening this Friday.

Librarians at the Manitou Springs Library are doing last-minute preparations before they welcome patrons back into the building.

The library was built in 1910 and its only restroom was located in the basement. Now, 5 years since closing, officials say it's fully within compliance and it also has new features.

"So what we have now is we have a bathroom on each level, two bathrooms, family, type bathrooms. And we have a lift at the back of the building that'll allow a person to come in, and will move between floors," said John Graham, Mayor of Manitou Springs.

The renovations also came with some challenges but thanks to donations they were able to complete the little over $4 million project.

"A city like Manitou Springs-- We don't have a whole lot of money. What we have typically goes to operations. So there was really a-- a massive, fundraising, things that began, those that took, you know, probably three times longer than the actual construction of the building," said Graham.

The library will also have state-of-the-art technology.

"Some of the self-checkout stations and charging stations. As you may know, we've had all those in different branches-- at many different branches all over 15 of our branches. And this time also Manitou Springs Carnegie Library will have those as well," said Teona Shainidze-Krebs, CEO of Pikes Peak Library District

The grand opening will be this Friday at 4:30 p.m.