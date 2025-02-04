Pueblo volunteers help clean up community by collecting needles, trash, tires, and carts
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham took to Facebook this week to thank volunteers who set out to make the city a better place by clearing out dangerous trash and debris.
According to Mayor Graham, the clean-up was thanks to Pueblo Parks and Recreation "Team Up to Clean Up" as well as the Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado.
The mayor says crews found 78 needles, 12 tires, 3 carts, and 3520 pounds of trash.