Skip to Content
News

Pueblo volunteers help clean up community by collecting needles, trash, tires, and carts

Mayor Heather Graham via Facebook
By
New
Published 12:56 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham took to Facebook this week to thank volunteers who set out to make the city a better place by clearing out dangerous trash and debris.

Source: Mayor Heather Graham via Facebook

According to Mayor Graham, the clean-up was thanks to Pueblo Parks and Recreation "Team Up to Clean Up" as well as the Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado.

Mayor Heather Graham via Facebook

The mayor says crews found 78 needles, 12 tires, 3 carts, and 3520 pounds of trash.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content