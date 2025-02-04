Skip to Content
New Orleans nurse who cared for terror attack patients gifted tickets to Super Bowl

By Erin Lowrey

    NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — A New Orleans nurse received the surprise of a lifetime this week after she helped care for people injured in the Bourbon Street terror attack.

Ashley Furniture and NFL player Demario Davis teamed up to give Super Bowl tickets to Stevey Kells, a clinical nurse supervisor at LCMC.

She received the tickets for her heroic efforts following the Bourbon Street terror attack.

Kells, who is still processing the news, expressed her excitement and shock.

She plans to take her boyfriend to the game.

