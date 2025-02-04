New firetruck to service northern Colorado Springs amid increased calls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department is getting some new equipment aimed at servicing the north side of the city after receiving a "heightened number of calls" in the area.

The fire department said a new truck was put in service on Feb. 3 to help cover Station 24’s district while the station is under construction. It is currently being built off New Life Drive and Interquest Parkway.

The fire department said the new truck, 'Brush 24,' will help them respond to calls in the area faster as that construction work continues. According to CSFD, Brush 24 will respond to medical calls, structure and wildland fires, car crashes, and other calls for service.

Courtesy: CSFD

Brush 24 is a smaller truck typically used for wildland and brush fires, staffed with a paramedic and lieutenant. The truck will run out of Pikes Peak State College - Rampart Range Campus during the day and Station 22 in the Northgate area at night.

"Your safety is of upmost importance to us which is why this apparatus was important to add until our station is finished," CSFD said in a post to X Monday. "Your level of care will be the same, but the apparatus responding will look a little different!"

KRDO13 has previously reported on the development of Station 24, a project envisioned by the city in 2021 to help reduce response times across the city.

CSFD has previously said they want to keep their response times around 8 minutes or less for 90% of their calls for service. They're hopeful the new station will allow them to shave off those seconds towards their goal.

Station 24 is scheduled to open in March.