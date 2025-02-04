Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, players take questions to start Super Bowl week preparation

By Lucas Geisler

NEW ORLEANS (KMIZ) - Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid took questions from reporters Tuesday morning as he prepares his team to compete for yet another Super Bowl title. Reid will spoke at the team's hotel. Several players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will also take questions following Reid's conference.

The Chiefs are preparing to try and win a third straight Super Bowl title on Sunday, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles. No other NFL team has won three titles in a row. The Chiefs beat the Eagles two years ago in Super Bowl 57, a franchise Reid coached before coming to Kansas City.

The Chiefs are practicing this week at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University. The school's old stadium hosted Super Bowl 4, the first such game for the Big Easy and the first Super Bowl win for the Chiefs franchise.