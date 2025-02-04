CSPD releases identities of three people killed in late January shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the names of three deceased people from a shooting on Jan. 25.

According to CSPD, officers were called out around 8 a.m. to the 800 block of South Union Boulevard. When they arrived, police say they found three men dead.

After an autopsy, the El Paso County coroner identified the deceased as 20-year-old Manuel Villafan, 21-year-old Raymond Padilla, and 33-year-old Nicholas Medina.

Photos of Padilla and Medina were not provided in a release, but above is the photo of Villafan, which police say was provided by family.

While CSPD has not publicly released a suspect name, they say "all suspects have been identified and accounted for."

Anyone who has information or is a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.